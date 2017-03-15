Stella’s Wish Foundation grants wish for Cathy Gott
Wed, 03/15/2017 - 2:26pm News Staff
Before Stella Czerniewski lost her battle to cancer in 2007 she received the fulfillment of a wish to take a trip that she had long hoped for. Upon receiving her own wish, Stella’s heart was filled with a new wish: for there to be a foundation which granted wishes for adults with life-threatening stage four cancers. In February 2008 Stella’s husband established Stella’s Wish Foundation in honor of “His Stella.”
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/