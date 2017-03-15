Stella’s Wish Foundation grants wish for Cathy Gott

Before Stella Czerniewski lost her battle to cancer in 2007 she received the fulfillment of a wish to take a trip that she had long hoped for. Upon receiving her own wish, Stella’s heart was filled with a new wish: for there to be a foundation which granted wishes for adults with life-threatening stage four cancers. In February 2008 Stella’s husband established Stella’s Wish Foundation in honor of “His Stella.”