A-State Graduates More Than 1,500 During 2019 Ceremony

JONESBORO – Chancellor Kelly Damphousse conferred more than 1,500 diplomas to graduates of Arkansas State University during the 2019 fall commencement ceremony Saturday morning at the First National Bank Arena on the A-State campus.

“While you may be nervous about what you will do when you leave the A-State comfort zone, I hope that you know what your professors and I know about you. AState has changed you since you first arrived on campus. You are now ready to find your way when you leave our campus today,” Damphousse told the group.

“While you certainly learned facts and theories about how the world around us works, you also learned lessons that I hope will inspire you to the end of your days. You learned how to critically think, how to think about the world and understand the rapidly changing nature of our world. You developed a love for learning beyond just memorizing for a test and, finally, you developed a passion for others who are less fortunate than you.”

