Speaking at McDougal Community Christian Church

Paul White is an internationally recognized author, teacher, and conference speaker. Paul has pastored, taught in several churches, and conferences throughout his ministry years.

Seeing believers experience an awakening to the goodness of God’s grace through Jesus is Paul’s greatest passion. He is a messenger of hope and grace for the world, encouraging believers to contend for God’s grace through out their life.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/