Six-year old karateka wins gold and silver at Worlds Competition

Addyson Putt, a first grader at Valley View Elementary School in Jonesboro recently won gold in Girls 8 and under Sparring and silver in Extreme Form in the Worlds Competition in Little Rock on June 13, 2019. Putt faced competition from 28 countries. She has been doing karate for two years and won Arkansas State Champion in 2018-2019 seasons in Extreme Forms and Extreme Weapons. She trains under 6th Degree Black Belt Master Theresa Anderson at the Paragould ATA Studio. Addyson’s early success has allowed her to meet Ronda Rousey and Mike Moh, who is currently portraying Bruce Lee in the Quentin Tarrantino movie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. She is on the track to have her first degree black belt in February 2020.

