Six generations captured in time

Six generations of females came together in the home of Grace Sheridan in Corning for a special picture. Seated is Grace Sheridan holding her great, great, great granddaughter, Violet Jean Leigh-Ann Grace, born on December 31, 2017. Standing is Mrs. Sheridan’s daughter Bobbie LeGrand, granddaughter Carol Wilson, great granddaughter Jennifer Pedraza and great, great granddaughter Alexis Wilson.

