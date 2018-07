The Corning Senior Wellness Center Bobcats took 4th place at the Wii Bowling Tournament on July 12th, 2018; hosted by East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging and Best Buy of Jonesboro. Pictured: left to right: Arlene Baxter, Erma Arnold, Larry Leonard and Tina Leonard

