Sara House to host annual Blooms & Bows Gala

Sara House will host its 12th annual Blooms & Bows Gala fundraiser beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, April 6, at M.B. Ainley Jr. Community Center in Corning. The Meet and Greet begins at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Modern Woodman of America will sponsor the event and provide a grant up to $2,500, according to Sara House Founder Director Alice Crouse. The money must be earmarked and used for specific equipment.

A Silent Auction and Live Auction will be held with Terry and Vickie Robinson as auctioneers, and entertainment will feature the Corning First Baptist Praise and Worship team, led by Daniel Plemons. For tickets, contact Alice Crouse at (870) 595-4367 or Sara House at (870) 857- 0303. Cost is $25 each or a table for six for $125. All proceeds from the gala will be used solely for the purpose of Sara House.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/