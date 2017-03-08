Revival at First Christian

First Christian Church in Corning will host “Walking With Jesus” revival Sunday, March 12 through Wednesday, March 15, at the church on 401 W. 4th St. in Corning.

The event will feature Rock Solid Ministries evangelist Tom Weaver. Sunday services are at 10:45 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and weeknight services are at 6:00 p.m.

