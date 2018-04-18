Red Hats take jaunt to movies . . .

The local Red Hats Society went on an excursion to Poplar Bluff on Monday, April 16 to see the movie, “I Can Only Imagine”. The ladies also enjoyed a meal at Wally’s Seafood and Steakhouse for lunch to cap off their fun day together. Specials guests who attended the outing were Rita Crafton and Karen Cox Johnson. Pictured are: Marilyn Cox, Anita Carmack, Pat Conley, Sue Taylor, Millie Brown, Edewina Handwork, Alice Earley, Arlene Baxter, Ginny Crafton and Erma Arnold. Red Hatters unable to attend the day’s festivities were Peggy Archer and Jan Mason.

