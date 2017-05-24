Recalling Corning memories

Maxine Brown Hahs can tell you a lot about the “good ol’ days” of the Corning area. After all, she is a 1945 graduate of Corning High School and worked for quite a while at Ben Franklin, when business was booming in many stores along First and Second Streets in downtown Corning.

Ms. Hahs, of Independence, Missouri, was in town for a few days visiting friends, looking over the sites, and visiting various cemeteries to read names of folks she remembers of past years.

