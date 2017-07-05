Puppet Ministry book donated
Wed, 07/05/2017 - 1:12pm News Staff
Drew Calhoun
Former Corning resident and 1985 Corning alumni, Michael Huffman has donated his new book, “Taming Your Puppet Problems, A Guide to Puppet Ministry” to the Corning Library. This book is a stepby- step guide about puppet ministry.
Huffman’s inspiration to write a how-to book for those interested in puppet ministry began with his own experience using puppets in children’s ministry around 1987.
