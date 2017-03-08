Powers-Pipkin wed

Hannah Nicole Powers and Jacob William Pipkin were united in marriage Saturday, December 31, 2016, in the afternoon at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. Brother Derek Collins officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Powers of Corning. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Mason of Corning and Mr. and Mrs. Gary Powers of Paragould. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Pipkin of Pocahontas. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Barber of Forrest City and Mrs. Ruby Pipkin of Forrest City.

