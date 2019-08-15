Paul Wade named Artist of the Month

The Corning Beautification Committee is proud to announce Paul Wade as the August Artist of the Month. Like all people with a creative bent, Paul’s love for wildlife and his photography sparked his creativity as he took pictures of deer behind the Corning Therapy and Living Center. He began to incorporate his photographs onto canvases with an outdoor background. One of his early pieces features a self-portrait of the artist with a bird resting on his hand. Since Paul’s hobbies are fishing, gardening and photographing wildlife he implements them artistically into his artwork. One of his favorite pieces is of a huge colorful rainbow over a picture of himself.

Paul feels that the purpose of his artwork is to share his joy and enthusiasm for life with his family and friends and the artist gives much of his artwork away as gifts. KAIT anchor, Diana Davis is a recipient of Paul’s generosity and personally owns one of his pictures with a scene of flowers and butterflies. The piece was featured in a story on KAIT News. Another example of his compassion and generosity was a huge celebration piece Paul made in anticipation of a new baby last September. Many times his artwork is meant to encourage. When a family member lost a loved one he made a beautiful dove piece for them. Seeing the reaction to his art brings Paul such joy as he laughs and claps his hands. He brings joy to others and like a circle it brings joy back to him.

Paul’s artwork will be on display at the M. B. Ainley, Jr. Community Center during the month of August for everyone to enjoy.