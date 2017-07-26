Old Reyno Youth win National Honors . . .

The students at Old Reyno have worked hard this last year to win the National Competition in Louisville, Ky. Students K-12 from across the nation compete in individual and group competitions. Students may participate in Bible memorization and game, arts and crafts, painting, musical instruments, photography, singing and other individual projects.

The students must win at local competitions to advance to state, then win at state to go to the national competition. A rigorous rubric is used to grade the students. There are four divisions in each category. The students are divided by grades K-3 is A, 4-6 is B, 7-9 is C and 10-12 is D categories. Our students work hard all year as they practice singing and work on projects of their choosing.

They learn new skills and talents, while they are making lifetime memories.

