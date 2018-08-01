Old Reyno Youth Ensemble Wins First Place at Nationals

After District and State Competitions Old Reyno Youth had ten entries going to the Vertical Three (VIII) formerly National Youth Conference of Free Will Baptist. This year’s National Conference was held in Robinson Auditorium in Little Rock. Old Reyno Ensemble, directed by Drew Radcliff, won first place at the Nationals along with six other first place winners.

