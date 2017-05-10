Old Reyno WAC meets . . .

Lisa Morrow hosted the Women Active for Christ (WAC) meeting in the fellowship hall of the church.

Pat Morrow opened the monthly meeting with prayer. Fellowship and a pot luck dinner was enjoyed by all. There were nine members present. During the business session, we finalized plans for the Mother-Daughter Banquet to be held at the River Grill in Reyno on May 17. All of the ladies in the church are invited to attend.

