Old Reyno WAC meeting

The Old Reyno omen Active for Christ met in the home of Suzy Parks. There was only five members present. We enjoyed visiting, eating the potluck dinner, and studying the lesson. The beginning prayer was said by Marsha High. Following the meal, a short business meeting was held. Marsha High reported news from the district WAC. It was decided to donate fifty dollars for the state retreat in September.

