Norris Boyd Celebrates 90th Birthday

Norris Boyd of Knobel was surprised with a 90th birthday party at the Knobel Community Center on Saturday, September 16th.

The center was decorated in a farm theme for the party. Norris enjoyed his birthday celebration with family and friends. Those present were Norris Boyd of Knobel, James Boyd of Alpine Texas, Cleitus and Patricia Boyd, Lee and Janet Boyd, Glendal Boyd, Ruth Boyd and Sybil Ingram of Corning. Jim and Tonya Bolton and Fred Handwork of Pocahontas. Gary and Pat Boyd,

Tony and Myrtle Starnes, Corey Neill, Mary and Natalie McKenzie, Carolyn Boyd, Julian Hart, Elton Hart, Ewell and Caroline Melton all of Paragould, Joe and Angie Boyd, Janet and Matthew Boyd Brady, Sara Adams, Jimmie and Johnny Mangrum, Cona Ricker, Phyllis and Sharee Ashby all of Knobel. Miranda Neill, Emily Kirkendoll and Devin Snell of Jonesboro. Richard and Edith Smith and Joyce Engel of Peach Orchard. Eldon and Barbara Schmidt of Illinois.

