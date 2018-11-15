NJHS inducts 17 new members

The CHS National Junior Honor Society induction ceremony was held on October 23, 2018 at the Corning High School. There were 17 new members inducted into the group this year. The new members are: Jaxon McGrew, Blayne Ray, Timothy Hufford, Whitley Bolen, Jayden Brickley, Kendra Bruton, Ashlee Hoylman, Josie Woolard, Cadence Janes, Duncan Tyler, Landon Lucas, Hayden Bass, Madison Roark, Cecilia Castro, Madelynn Coleman, Ellie Russom, and Allison King.

