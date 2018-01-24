Night of Chocolate features murder mystery, A Window for Murder

When Clay County Arts Council opens the doors to Rector Community Center and the annual Night of Chocolate, guests will be transported to 1920s London, England. Tickets for the February 17 event will be available next week from the usual venues in Piggott, Corning, and Rector and from cast members. They will be available at $35 for non-members and $30 for CCAC members.

The Traveling Wisk will cater a delicious meal along with plenty of chocolate desserts. While diners are enjoying dessert and coffee or a spot of tea, the curtain will open on the comedic mystery A Window for Murder. Set in the 1920s in London, England, the play is a broad spoof on Sherlock Holmes’ type intrigue. While investigating the death of Colonel Straitford at his elaborate English estate, Burton Everhart the Third is confronted with the colonel’s strange friends, eccentric staff, and awkward family members.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/