Gage and Rachel Arnold of Corning are happy to announce the birth of their first child.

Peyton Emilia Arnold was born at 1:50pm, Sunday November 19, 2017, at St Bernards Hospital in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/