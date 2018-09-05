NEATRAC provides training to CSD staff.

The Northeast Arkansas Trauma Regional Advisory Council (NEATRAC) is presenting school districts in northeast Arkansas with life-saving training, tourniquets, and bandages which will be used to save lives and limbs when school staff members face situations requiring rapid bleeding control. The Governor’s Trauma Advisory Council (TAC) presides over seven geographic regions of Arkansas and exists to provide advice and guidance to the Arkansas Department of Health. On a yearly basis,

the TAC grants each region, including NEATRAC (which encompasses Craighead, Randolph, Clay, Lawrence, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett, Cross, Crittenden, St. Francis, Lee, Prairie, Monroe, and Phillips counties), funds for special projects such as this. The Arkansas Trauma Council is largely funded by the Arkansas Tobacco Tax of 2009

