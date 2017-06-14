Mother-Daughter banquet celebrated

The annual Mother- Daughter banquet of the Old Reyno Women Active for Christ was held at Cole’s in Reyno last weekend with 34 in attendance. The meal and activities were enjoyed by all. The service was great and the waitresses did a wonderful job. The theme was “We Are All Princesses.

Suzy Parks, president, opened the meeting with prayer and the meal and fellowship was enjoyed by all. Suzy read a Poem Princess and Romans 8:16-17, which stated that we are all the children of God and heirs and joint heirs with him.