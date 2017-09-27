Moore greeted by former Corning resident

Former Corning resident Richie E. Lawson, vice president of Education at Northwest Mississippi Community College (left) greets sophomore Homecoming maid Kaitlyn Elizabeth Moore of Oxford,

Miss. (right) during homecoming festivities at the college on Sept. 21. Moore, a sophomore studying general college on Northwest’s Oxford campus is the daughter of Matt and Paula Moore of Oxford and the granddaughter of Truman and Janet Moore and Paul and Elizabeth Haywood of Corning. (Photo by Julie Bauer)

