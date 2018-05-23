Mock designated CSD Teacher of the Year

Laurie Mock, a second grade teacher at Park Elementary for 22 years, was chosen as the Corning School District Teacher of the Year based on the following criteria according to Superintendent Kellee Smith: She goes above and beyond regular teaching assignments without prompting, has excellent attendance and is willing to perform other duties as assigned. Mock is a team player. She displays empathy and pays special attention to students’ needs, both personally and academically.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/