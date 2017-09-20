Junior Miss Clay County 2017 is Hannah Blankenship (center) the 15-year-old daughter of Bobby and Angela Blankeship of Corning. First alternate is Elizabeth Ennis (second from left) the 15-year-old daughter of Connie Pendergrass and Doyn Ennis of Corning; second alternate is Morgan Garner (second from right) the 13-year-old daughter of Tracy and Amy Garner of Rector; third alternate is Ryleigh Laden (left) the 15-year-old daughter of Jeremy and Amanda Russom, and Gerald Laden, of Piggott; fourth alternate is Elise Gossett (right) the 13-year-old daughter of Daniel and Mistie Gossett of Piggott.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/