Deputy Blaine McClung was chosen by the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office as the Clay County officer of the year for 2017. Deputy McClung and Sheriff Terry Miller attended the law enforcement summit at Camp Robinson on October 3, 2017 to receive his award.

