Madsen retires from Corning Senior Wellness

Many around town know Charlotte Madsen for the delicious cakes and pies she bakes. She will now have more time for baking as Friday, January 24 was her last day working at the Corning Senior Wellness Center. Charlotte started to work at the center in 2008. She took care of lunches in the kitchen for seniors and also drove a Monday - Friday route to deliver meals to the 30 homebound seniors in the Corning area. Never one to sit still long, Charlotte said she will still help out at the center from time to time. Rich Martin will replace Madsen on the homebound delivery route.

