Local students attend MASH camp at AMMC

Sixteen junior and senior high-school students from Clay, Greene, Mississippi and Randolph counties are attending a Medical Applications of Science for Health (M*A*S*H) camp June 4-15 at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center (AMMC) in Paragould. The two-week summer medical enrichment experience allows high school students to shadow health professionals and attend workshops that enhance their experiences in the healthcare field. They learn about pharmacy, therapy, CPR, anatomy, surgery, emergency medical response and much more. The program hopes to encourage rural youth interested in medical fields to continue their education and then return to rural areas to work.

