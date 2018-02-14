Local BRTC nursing students earn white coats

The Black River Technical College Practical Nursing Department held the White Coat Ceremony on the evening of February 8 at the Sutton Free Will Baptist Church in Pocahontas.

This ceremony was held to welcome the spring 2018 practical nursing students to the profession of nursing. White coat ceremonies are designed to instill a commitment to providing compassionate care among future health professionals. While in the past these ceremonies have been an important rite of passage of medical schools, the nursing faculty thought it important to instill the sense of value and pride in nursing students as well.

