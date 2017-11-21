Lions Club donation assists Corning FD

The Corning Lions Club recently donated 12 cases of bottled water to the Corning Fire Department. The Lions Club determined there was a need to prevent dehydration and replenish thirst during emergency scenes. Pictured is Lions Club Lion Tamer Charlie Jones presenting cases of water to Corning Fire Department Secretary JR Roark. The Corning Fire Department thanks the Corning Lions Club for all their support throughout the year and the generous work they do in the community. The Corning Fire Department consists of volunteers proud to serve Corning and the surrounding area and appreciate contributions and the community’s support. To make a donation to the fire department, please contact a Corning firefighter.

