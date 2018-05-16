Lawson honored for 35 years of service

Northwest Mississippi Community College President, Dr. Gary Lee Spears (right) congratulates Richie Lawson, vice president for Education, for 35 years of service to the college. Lawson was honored during the Faculty and Staff Awards Ceremony held recently at the David M. Haraway Center on the Senatobia campus. The Northwest Foundation presented Lawson with a silver platter. Mr. Lawson worked for several years at the DeSoto Center in Southaven, before coming to the Senatobia campus. Lawson is the son of Deloy J. Lawson of Paragould and the late Alfreda B. Lawson of Corning.

