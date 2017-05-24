Ladies Conference this weekend

The third annual Ladies Conference at First Apostolic Church on Bobcat Lane in Corning will be held this weekend with special services Friday night and Saturday morning.

“This is something special the ladies of our church and from the area enjoy coming to”, says Tammy Johnson, one of the event’s organizers.

She says this event is to strengthen the role of women in the church, remembering the past when women “carried the church” saying the men were not usually attending services due to jobs, providing for the family, and perhaps pride.

