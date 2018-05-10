Knobel School Reunion to be held in June

Knobel School reunion will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at the M.B. Ainley, Jr. Community Center. The hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This reunion is for anyone who ever attended Knobel Schools; including teachers, friends and workers at the school who may want to visit with former students.

