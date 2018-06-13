James chosen to participate in U.S. National

Jacob James has been attending in sports camps the last four years in an attempt to reach his goal of qualifying for the U.S.A. National Team. In July of 2017, he went to Siloam Springs participating in six sports; flag football, basketball, softball, swimming, power lifting and bocce. Last September, he was notified that he was chosen to play unified softball for Arkansas. His father, William was also picked as one of the assistant coaches. Jacob has been practicing once a month at Hendrix College in Conway. He also participated in the Special Olympics state games in Searcy, where he took bronze in the shot put and gold in the 400 meter run. The last practice will be June 16 before the U.S.A. National. The players and coaches and unified players will be flying out on June 30 to Seattle, Washington. Opening ceremony will be July 1 at Huskey Stadium at the University of Washington.

