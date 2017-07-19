Gardner loves growing-giving
Wed, 07/19/2017 - 1:06pm News Staff
by Pam Lowe
People with hobbies are remarkable people and Paul Wade at the Corning Therapy and Living Center, has several interests.
The outdoors and living things are Paul’s passions.
He is quite the gardener and grows vegetables behind the Center. Planning and maintaining his garden keeps Paul active.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/