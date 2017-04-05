Fritts celebrate 50 years

Dwight and Janet Fritts, Lawton, OK, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary March 31 at the Church of Christ in Cache, OK. Mr. Kerry Givens officiated at the vow renewal ceremony.

Just prior to the ceremony was a visual presentation of photos of their life together. Escorted by her grandson, Thomas Green, she wore a dress of silver lace with a matching sequined jacket. She carried a bouquet of snowball blossoms, in memory of those in full bloom in her parents’ yard in 1967. Her jewelry was a diamond “love in motion” necklace, a gift from her husband.

