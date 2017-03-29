French ASPS Volunteer of the Month

Vickie French, Administrative Assistant to the President at Black River Technical College, was named Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund Volunteer of the Month in January 2017.

Ms. French has volunteered with Mary Sallee Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Randolph County since its inception in 1998 and currently serves as Treasurer. As a single mother herself Ms. French understands the struggles single parents face, “I’ve been a single parent and I know any extra money I would have been given would have been so appreciated.”

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/