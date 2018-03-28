Fowler-Debord Wed

In front of a breathtaking view of the foothills of the Ozark Mountains sat a beautifully handmade cedar cross adorned with spring flowers. This was the altar where Whitney Fowler and Seth Debord pledged their lives to each other and to God. On March 10, 2018, officiated by Dr. Walter Norvell, witnesses were inspired by the sacred tone of the accompanying music and the reverent vows the couple exchanged in their wedding. There to support Whitney and Seth were life-long friends, the Matron of Honor, Jessie Green, and the Best Man, Cody Tucker. Bridesmaids were Ashley Selph and Katie Winstead and the Groomsmen were Ian Debord and Josh Graves. Other members of the wedding party were Junior Bridesmaid, Abigail Barker and Flower Girl, Blaze George. Ring Bearers were Landon Karow and Brody Crow. Ushers were Justin Barker and Ethan Partain. Family of the Bride are Danny and Christy Barker of Perryville, Arkansas, and the Parents of the Groom are Johnny and Leigh Debord of Corning. Grandparents of the Groom were Alice and Charles Karow. In special attendance and surprised with a spring corsage was Alma Bland, Seth’s Aunt and Nanny. Honored with a special altar were those who could only be present in their hearts, Mother of the Bride, Sandra Douglas, Grandmother of the Bride, Inez Mary Douglas, and Grandparents of the Groom, Joe and Wilma Debord.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/