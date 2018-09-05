The first victor in Pick the Winner contest . . .

You can’t win if you don’t play and Bruce Roach is glad he participates in the weekly football game. Roach and his wife, Maudie came out strong in the first contest with both involved in a four-way tie. Bruce inched out the win against his bride and two others with his tie-breaker score of 47, the closest guess to the actual 36 points in the Corning vs. Brinkley game.

The Roach’s are fierce competitors in the Pick the Winner contest and enjoy the game. Bruce, who thought he didn’t have a chance at winning this week after seeing the scores of some of the games said that he couldn’t get to the phone when the Courier called him. Maudie thought it might have been a telemarketer. When Bruce saw that JV Rockwell Publishing had called he didn’t waste any time in calling back to claim his $50 prize.

