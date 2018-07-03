Paragould, Ark. - Farm Credit Midsouth held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Paragould location on Thursday, June 28. The 8,000-square foot facility will sit at the corner of Highways 49 and 135 and house the Paragould Branch as well as several administrative offices for staff members currently located in Jonesboro.

“Farm Credit Midsouth has more than doubled in size in the past 10 years,” says CEO James McJunkins. “We were excited to find this new location to provide better access for our customer/stockholders and employees located in and around the Paragould area.” Along with financial services and administrative offices, the building will also feature a conference/ meeting room for the local agricultural community to utilize. “Agriculture in Greene County and the surrounding area continues to be a major part of the economy in Northeast Arkansas, and Farm Credit will continue to be a major financial provider for our farmers Farm Credit Breaks Ground on New Paragould Facility and rural homeowners just as we have for over 100 years,” McJunkins added. Approved by the Board of Directors in late 2017, the new facility is projected to be completed in early 2019. Board members serving on the building committee are Donald Norwood (Greene County), Vice Chair Dane Coomer (Clay County) and Chair Chris Roberts (St. Francis County). CahoonSteiling is the architect on the project with construction managed by Nabholz.

