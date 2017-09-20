Fall 2017 Legacy Scholarship awarded

The Leave a Legacy Scholarship was founded by the May 2015 Practical Nursing class with the goal of helping future nursing students. The class saw the financial hardship PN students faced during the last semester of the nursing program. The scholarship was founded to help students pay for NCLEXPN exam fees and for the Arkansas State Board of Nursing licensure. Each graduating class has continued the legacy through fundraising activities.

