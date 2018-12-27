Elementary schools hold annual Christmas Food Drive

Hillview and Neelyville Elementary Schools recently held their annual Christmas Food Drive. All food was donated to the Neelyville Food Pantry. The food drive was a successful event with a total of 2,341 items donated. Shown in pictures are representatives from each classroom on their perspective campuses.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/