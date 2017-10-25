The Edington Family Reunion was held on a beautiful Fall day in Jonesboro at the home of Bill and Rita Edington. The weather was perfect for visiting outside and cooking the fish dinner. Bill furnishes the fish each year and is an expert fish fryer, hush puppy maker and French fry cook. The attendees furnish the desserts, salads, vegetables and food to be served with the Fish Dinner. We enjoy sitting around the tables enjoying the delicious food and visiting with family. We reminisce about days gone by, childhood memories, and family stories. We all lead such busy lives, it is nice to relax and share with loved ones.

J.M. and Dolly Edington had 30 grandchildren. Eight of them have gone on to be with the Lord. The twenty-two who remain are invited to attend the reunion held annually. Fifteen were present this year to share in the fun. Osel Edington, our only surviving aunt, was present to enjoy the day with us. We love here dearly, and are proud she is able to attend our reunions. We told her she has to live at least six more years so that we can help her celebrate her 100th birthday. Two guests, second cousins, from New Port attended the reunion, Jimmy Edington and Kenneth Bullard. We were proud to renew our acquaintance with them.

