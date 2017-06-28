Downtown Playhouse to present Steel Magnolias

“Steel Magnolias” will be staged at the Downtown Playhouse in Pocahontas this summer. The highly popular drama begins its five-week run on July 7.

“’Steel Magnolias’ has been one of the most requested plays by our patrons at the Downtown Playhouse, and we are happy to be able to stage this production,” said Kelly Grooms, who is directing the drama. “This is an incredibly moving play, plus there is a great deal of humor in it. We have a wonderful cast that will bring these characters to life on the stage.”

The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana. Amidst the witty verbal jousting of Truvy’s shop, a tragic story unfolds involving Shelby, an ill young lady who risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others, but also draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and amiable company in good times and bad.

