Curtis-Woolard

Kayla Woolard became the bride of Kirby Curtis in a double-ring ceremony on Saturday, January 13, at the Westwood Center Wedding Chapel in Poplar Bluff, MO. Pastor Joey Kirby officiated the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Chad and Melissa Woolard, the granddaughter of Buddy and Linda Leonard and Barbara Woolard, all of Corning, and the great-granddaughter of Lora Woolard of Success. She is a graduate of Corning High School and Harding University. She is employed by Tri-State Water

Treatment Inc. The groom is the son of Danny and Cindy Curtis, and the grandson of Gary and Louise Kirby and Jimmy and Maerene Curtis, all of Corning. He is a graduate of Corning High School and Williams Baptist College. He is employed by MidSouth Health Systems. The reception followed in the Westwood Center Ballroom, where guests were greeted by the bride and groom and their parents. Following a wedding trip to Panama City Beach, FL, the couple plans to attend graduate school. They are residing in Corning

