Corning native stars in Steel Magnolias

Tonya (Boyd) Bolton is reaching out of her comfort zone to play a leading role in the Downtown Playhouse presentation of “Steel Magnolias”. Tonya, a 1983 graduate of Corning High School is the Registrar at Williams Baptist College and currently enjoying her role of M’Lynn Eatenton in the play. Acting was the last thing Bolton considered doing when friend, Carol Belford-Lewallen, who plays “Ouiser”, approached her to read for a role. She turned the opportunity away a couple times. In fact, she provided the director, Kelly Grooms, the names of other people to consider for the part. Tonya explained her acting experiences consist of one play in high school and another in college, but she had never contemplated acting as an adult. After being asked a final time she thought, “The Lord opened this door for me.” Bolton walked through the door of opportunity and is so happy she did. “It’s been fun. The experience and cast has been amazing.” She is the only newcomer to the Downtown Playhouse stage in this production and said the cast has embraced her. She credits Grooms, as a genius and very supportive.

