Corning Library launches Young Readers Book Club

Recently retired educator, Chris Conway has taken her love of reading and teaching to another level as she hosts the newly formed, Young Readers Book Club at the Corning Public Library. The club meets every Thursday at 4 p.m. at the library. Librarian Renee Bliss said the club was created in connection with the Corning Middle School. Club members are currently reading the book, “Also Known as Harper” by Ann Haywood-Leal. Bliss explained that the library is still working out the kinks as it cannot purchase 15 copies of the same book because the library’s auditors will not allow that. Sponsors are needed to ensure that for the reading of the next book every child that wants to join can do so. Bliss said this is particularly important for families with more than one child. She also stated that it’s not too late if a young person in grades 5-8 want to join they can purchase a copy of “Also Known as Harper” and begin reading with the club. January 30 will be the third time the club has met to discuss the book. She said snacks and drinks are also needed for the weekly program for the hungry children after school.

If this reading club is successful the library would like to branch out to other age groups.

