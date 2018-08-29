Clay Co receives AAC Safety Award

LITTLE ROCK – The Association of Arkansas Counties awarded its annual safety awards during the AAC’s 50th annual conference, held Aug. 8-10, 2018, in Rogers/Benton County.

Counties that met three main safety requirements received the annual awards. Counties that were honored scored at least 80 percent on the AAC’s safety survey, had a loss ratio of less than 50 percent and had not been in the Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission Rule 32 Hazard Program currently or within the past two years.

