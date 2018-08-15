Clay Co. leaders attend AR Farm Bureau Officers and Leaders Conference

Arkansas Farm Bureau’s 70th Officers and Leaders conference was held on July 23 and 24 at the John Q. Hammons Convention Center in Rogers, Arkansas. Over 500 leaders from across the state heard from Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Deacue Fields, new dean of the Dale Bumpers College of Agriculture, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

